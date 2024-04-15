Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys $10,570,346.66 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,044,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,151,761.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

