Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,926.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $71.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

