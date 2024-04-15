Reviewing Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) & Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF)

Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A C$3.08 1.97 Cross Country Healthcare $2.02 billion 0.30 $72.63 million $2.03 8.65

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Bumrungrad Hospital Public. Bumrungrad Hospital Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Country Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumrungrad Hospital Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cross Country Healthcare 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Cross Country Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Bumrungrad Hospital Public.

Profitability

This table compares Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare 3.60% 16.93% 10.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Bumrungrad Hospital Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Bumrungrad Hospital Public on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers. The company also operates breastfeeding, Yangon, COVID-19 recovery, comprehensive sleep, IVF, hearing and balance, medical, memory, new life healthy aging, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, pride, surgery, vaccine clinics. In addition, it provides spine institute, diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine, esperance, heart institute, intensive care unit, neurocritical care, nutrition services, pharmacy services, and preventive genomics and integrative medicine services. Further, the company offers clinical research; hospital consulting and management; healthcare personnel development and training; healthcare referral; and digital platform services. Additionally, it is involved in the distribution of pharmaceutical and medical goods in specialized stores; development of software for healthcare services; holding of real estate assets; and manufacture and sale of vitamin supplements. Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services. It also offers staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, VMS, in- home care, education healthcare, RPO, project management, and other outsourcing and consultative services. This segment provides retained search services for healthcare professionals, as well as contingent search and recruitment process outsourcing services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, local and national healthcare plans, managed care providers, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. Its Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand on temporary assignments. It serves various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

