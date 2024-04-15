Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMK. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Trustmark from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

