Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. Research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -176.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $960,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.