Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Costamare Stock Performance

CMRE stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Costamare by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

