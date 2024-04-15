Scotiabank Lowers OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target to $8.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

OPAL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.43.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.52.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,816,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $4,611,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.