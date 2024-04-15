Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

PANL stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $313.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.31 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

