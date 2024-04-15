Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $668.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $670.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $658.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $697.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $362,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,192,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,024,000 after acquiring an additional 377,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.