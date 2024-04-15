Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $36.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

BFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $6,323,850. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,373,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

