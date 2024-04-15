Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Target Price at $38.40

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of PERI stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $603.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
