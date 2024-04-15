Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $38.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CATY shares. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,680,000 after buying an additional 83,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CATY opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

