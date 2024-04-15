SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE SPNT opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.96. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.28%.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
