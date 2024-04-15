SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SPNT opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.96. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

