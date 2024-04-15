Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 876,900 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 736,371 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,080,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,294 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 272,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

