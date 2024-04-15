Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Short Interest Update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 30.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Maison Solutions Stock Performance

Maison Solutions stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.22. Maison Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maison Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.