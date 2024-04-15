MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 409.9% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 84,236 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $21.17 on Monday. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $541.04 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

