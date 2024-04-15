JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $38.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -793.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

