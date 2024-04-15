Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Bank of America

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.56.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

