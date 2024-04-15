KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

KALV stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $501.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.88. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,074.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $351,169.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 266,506 shares of company stock worth $3,554,466 and have sold 75,978 shares worth $1,070,918. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 802,871 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,045 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 497,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 358,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

