Piper Sandler Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $103.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.60.

Itron stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

