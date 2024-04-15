Head-To-Head Review: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) versus Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$101.17 million ($0.60) -2.23 Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 237.21 -$22.12 million ($6.76) -0.61

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.29%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -170.10% -65.44% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -451.63% -149.27%

Risk and Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

