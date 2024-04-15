Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) vs. Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Financial Survey

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pervasip and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -14.89% N/A -26.25% Ascend Wellness -9.30% -31.24% -5.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and Ascend Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.14 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $518.59 million 0.49 -$48.21 million ($0.24) -5.08

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Risk and Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Pervasip on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

(Get Free Report)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands. It also owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.