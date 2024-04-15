Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$52.72

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Altus Group Stock Performance

TSE:AIF opened at C$52.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 236.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.14.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0527987 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

