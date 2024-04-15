NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.81.

NVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$12.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.70. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.5681818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuVista Energy news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. Insiders own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.