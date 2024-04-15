NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $72.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

