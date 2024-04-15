AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $22.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AU stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at $245,342,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $180,693,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.