Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $87.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

