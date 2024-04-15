PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PJT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PJT Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after buying an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

PJT opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.30. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.