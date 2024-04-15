Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after buying an additional 128,970 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 77.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 304,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

