MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $237.00 at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.80.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $344.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after acquiring an additional 752,111 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MarketAxess by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 868,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 618,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $128,535,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

