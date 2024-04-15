Morgan Stanley Raises Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Price Target to $30.40

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.40 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STLA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of STLA opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

