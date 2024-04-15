Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

