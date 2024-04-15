Citigroup Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

