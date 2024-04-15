Evercore ISI Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $253.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $253.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.94.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

