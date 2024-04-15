Scotiabank Downgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.