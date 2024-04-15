BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $153.00 on Monday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $82.90 and a one year high of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

