Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $215.00 at Evercore ISI

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $184.38 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

