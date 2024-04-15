Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,788 shares of company stock worth $5,239,449 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,809,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 279,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 215,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $908.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

