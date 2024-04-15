Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125,605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 87,711 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.