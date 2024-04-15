Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target at C$132.39

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$132.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$128.15 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$133.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.27. The stock has a market cap of C$92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3809947 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

