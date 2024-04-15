BNP Paribas Downgrades Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $182.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKG. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Shares of PKG opened at $182.20 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $191.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.81 and its 200-day moving average is $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

