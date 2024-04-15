Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 312.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 142,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,691,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 651,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 52,835 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

