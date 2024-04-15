R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.87.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

