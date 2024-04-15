United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

UG opened at $7.65 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 23.71%.

United-Guardian Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

