Airbnb’s (ABNB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.58.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,555,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,860,403.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,367 shares of company stock worth $94,049,172. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 21.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $9,001,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

