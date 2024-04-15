DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $164.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,787 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,043 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.