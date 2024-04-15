Piper Sandler Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $245.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.70.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $245.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 234,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,539 shares of company stock worth $109,628,776. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,556 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,646,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

