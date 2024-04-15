Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Edap Tms stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.74. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

