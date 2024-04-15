Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,569,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 3,549,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,263.7 days.
Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.05.
