Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) versus Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $2.54 billion 1.83 $581.99 million $1.94 8.15 Chesapeake Financial Shares $82.72 million 0.99 $10.12 million $2.15 8.05

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Old National Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 22.91% 12.04% 1.27% Chesapeake Financial Shares 12.52% 11.11% 0.73%

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Old National Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Financial Shares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

